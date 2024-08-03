Gabunilas faces dangerous veteran Thai boxer in Japan for OPBF title
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano boxing prospect John Paul “Destroyer” Gabunilas is gearing up for a high-stakes showdown in Japan this Sunday, August 4, 2024.
The 23-year-old Gabunilas, from the ARQ Boxing Stable, has touched down in Osaka, accompanied by his trainer Eldo Cortes, to prepare for a crucial bounce-back fight.
Gabunilas will take on seasoned Thai fighter Thanongsak Simsri in a 12-round clash for the latter’s Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) light flyweight title.
This bout, headlining the Green Tsuda Promotions event, will showcase Gabunilas as the main event amidst a lineup of six other exciting matchups featuring Japanese and Thai contenders.
The Cebuano’s last appearance in the ring was in December 2023, where he gave a spirited performance against the late Kanamu Sakama.
Despite his valiant effort, the fight ended in Sakama’s favor via a fifth-round technical knockout. That bout was part of the marquee Naoya Inoue-Marlon Tapales world title unification event at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.
With a record of 10 wins (7 by knockout) and 3 losses, Gabunilas will be stepping into uncharted territory against Simsri, a formidable opponent with a record of 34 wins (31 by knockout) and just 1 loss.
Simsri’s sole defeat came against Japanese fighter Masamichi Yabuki, who secured a third-round technical knockout victory.
Notably, Simsri has previously defeated Filipino boxers such as Miel Fajardo—Gabunilas’s tormentor, Christian Bacolod, and Ricardo Sueno.
As Gabunilas prepares for this pivotal fight, he faces a significant challenge against a well-rounded and dangerous opponent. The outcome of this bout could be a defining moment in his career, considering ARQ Boxing Stable pugs haven’t won a single bout in Japan in the past nine months.
