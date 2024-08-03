Mandaue City Centralized Grassroots Sports Development Program kicks off today

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Around 400 kids from Mandaue City will test their mettle in the Mandaue City Centralized Grassroots Sports Development Program, which officially kicks off on Saturday, August 3, at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex.

Headed by Olympian marathoner and the Philippines’ ‘Marathon Queen’ Mary Joy Tabal-Jimenez, the grassroots program aims to produce the future sports stars of Mandaue City.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Edward Hayco is expected to grace the opening ceremony.

To recall, Tabal-Jimenez and Hayco partnered in extending the Cebu City Sports Commission’s (CCSC) grassroots program to the former’s home barangay, Guba, in Cebu City’s highlands.

That grassroots program, which mainly focused on running, has produced many bemedaled athletes who represent Cebu City today.

Tabal-Jimenez envisions the same outcome but with a more comprehensive and long-term approach.

Her grassroots training program, fully backed by Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, offers free training across eight sports: basketball, volleyball, running, table tennis, badminton, karate, chess, and sepak takraw.

Cortes is expected to lead the opening program today.

Tabal-Jimenez has enlisted Mandauehanon sports figures to coach these disciplines, including basketball icon Elmer Cabahug and elite chess player Leila Nadera.

Besides these coaches, Tabal has also brought in top-notch nutritionist and dietitian Justinne Go, renowned sports medicine physician Dr. Rhoel Dejaño, and seasoned running coach John Philip Dueñas as guest keynote speakers for the program’s coaching seminars in the coming weeks.

The entire program will run for five years, focusing on each athlete’s development to pinpoint their strongest sport. As the athletes progress, they will compete in various events and benefit from Mandaue City’s scholarship program.

Ultimately, these athletes will one day represent Mandaue City in national and international competitions.

