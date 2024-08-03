Lapu-Lapu City: Motorcycle rider killed in fatal road crash

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A motorcycle rider was killed in an accident that happened along ML Quezon National Highway in Brgy. Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday morning, August 3, 2024.

The victim, a 53-year-old resident of Brgy. Babag, died after he was thrown from his motorcycle, landed on the concrete pavement and was run over by a passing vehicle.

In a report, Lapu-Lapu City police said that the accident that involved a motorcycle, modern jeepney and a Toyota Innova, happened at around 9:26 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said that the driver of the modern PUV came to a stop along the national highway in Brgy. Pajo to pick up a passenger. However, the driver, a 38-year-old man from Brgy. Mactan, failed to signal before he resumed his route, thus colliding with the victim’s motorcycle.

As a result of the impact of the collision, the motorcycle rider was thrown from his vehicle, landed on the pavement and was run over by the passing Innova.

The Innova’s driver was a 31-year-old resident of Brgy. San Miguel in Cordova town.

Lapu-Lapu police said that the motorcycle rider was already dead when he was brought to the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital.

Both the modern jeepney and the Innova drivers are currently detained at the detention cell of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office and may face complaints for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

