Lapu-Lapu accident: One killed, another injured
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A 61-year-old woman was killed while her husband, 64, was badly injured in a vehicular accident that happened in Brgy. Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City at around 10 a.m. on Monday.
The couple was identified as Susan and Desiderio Torregosa from Sta. Maria in Brgy. Pusok also in Lapu-Lapu City.
According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), the motorcycle that the couple boarded collided with a passenger jeepney.
Torres said that the couple was traversing ML Quezon National Highway in Brgy. Ibo at around 10 a.m. when they were hit by a PUJ that was traveling on the opposite lane.
He said that the PUJ was about to make a u-turn in the area when it collided with the couple’s motorcycle. The motorcycle was headed for Brgy. Pusok while the PUJ was traveling to Brgy. Ibo.
Torres said that Susan was immediately killed due to her injuries while Desiderio, the motorcycle driver, was also badly injured and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.
The PUJ driver, who is from Soong 1 in Brgy. Mactan, is currently detained while the police prepare for the filing of a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and physical injuries against him.
