Lapu-Lapu accident kills motorcycle rider

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A motorcycle rider no longer made it to his supposed destination in Brgy. Pusok alive after he crashed on the gutter of ML Quezon Highway in Brgy. Ibo in Lapu-Lapu City.

The tragic accident happened Sunday dawn near Gate 4 of the Mactan Export Processing Zone.

According to the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), Neil Sarzuelo Agudo, 27, died from severe injuries after his motorcycle crashed on the gutter of the national highway which caused him to fall on the ground.

The victim is from Brgy. Tigbawan in Tabuelan town in northern Cebu.

In its report, TEU said that Agudo was traveling from Brgy Buaya to Pusok when the accident happened.

TEU said that Agudo was already dead when he was brought to the hospital.

