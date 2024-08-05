Cacao farmers need more support to boost PH chocolate industry, senator says

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the chocolate industry in the Philippines continues to grow, Senator Pia Cayetano calls for ways to support it. During her visit to Cebu for the National Cacao Congress 2024, the legislator noted the need for more support for cacao farmers and manufacturers to boost production.

“Ang dami ko nakitang products. I also want to be sure na when they’re ready for the world stage, we can also support. Kasi mahirap din yun. Ayoko nang patsamba-tsamba. If there are the proper international events for them to attend, then let’s give them that exposure,” Cayetano told reporters.

Cayetano emphasized the importance of proper packaging and storage for cacao products. She highlighted the role of government agencies like the Department of Science and Technology (Dost), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the Department of Agriculture (DA) in supporting this. She also mentioned that manufacturers need to be well-prepared to compete globally.

“We have government agencies, multiple government agencies that are involved. DTI, DA, DOST. And during my talk, na-explain ko nga na yung job namin as legislators is to ensure that there is proper funding kung magaganda naman ang mga programa. Sabi ko nga, huwag niyo ako gawing judge dun sa mga competition niyo because you have the private council, you have DTI and the other agencies that are implementing these programs. But we’re more than happy,” she said.

During her speech at the Cacao Congress, Cayetano encouraged manufacturers and attendees to seek her office’s support if needed. She also expressed her willingness to visit their farms and small manufacturing facilities.

“I will do my best. I don’t like to promise kasi medyo impossible siguro na if you invite me next year, masabi ko na na-visit ko lahat ng nandito, but I can try. I want to be able to support you in the way that this Congress is supporting you,” she said.

Cayetano clarified that she is not an expert, but a legislator who offers ideas and proposals to benefit manufacturers.

“Hindi ako expert. So whenever I give you a proposal or an idea, ang disclaimer ko is I’m not an expert. But I love to read. I’m passionate about certain things, and to be honest, chocolate is really one of them. So I’m just going to share with you my own ideas,” she said.

The National Cacao Congress 2024 was held in Cebu City on July 30 and 31, primarily attended by the Philippine Cacao Industry Association, the Philippine Cacao Industry Council, in partnership with the DTI, DA, DAR, DOST, DOT, and DILG.

Role of gov’t agencies

DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., through Usec. Natividad-Caballero, urged government agencies and partners to work together to advance the cacao industry globally.

“To transform small-scale farming into a viable and profitable enterprise, we must foster a culture of excellence throughout the entire cacao value chain. Hindi pwede ‘yung pwede na. This involves not only improving farming practices but also having a concerted effort among government offices and partners. It should be able to provide a very good and enabling environment that would allow us to develop, create a robust industry that supports our farmers and meets the growing local and global demand,” the secretary said in a statement.

The DA’s Philippine Rural Development Project (DA-PRDP) has invested P1.85 billion in the cacao sector, benefiting 190,000 farmers. Supported cooperatives at this year’s congress included the Luisiana Cacao Growers Association, Tibud sa Katibawasan Multipurpose Cooperative, Balaoro Farmers Association, Inc., Upper Lumabat Small Farmers Producer Cooperative, Canjulao League of Women, Piñan Multipurpose Cooperative, Rehoboth Agriculture Cooperative, Maragusan Multipurpose Cooperative, Kapalong Cooperative, San Isidro Cacao Producers Cooperative, and the Biao Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative.

Products showcased at the congress included chocolate bars, spreads, powders, sikwate, tablea, and lip balm. /clorenciana

