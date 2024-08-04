Dave Apolinario heads to Mexico for first world title fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario of the Sanman Boxing Gym and his team started their long travel to Mexico City, Mexico, in preparation for his first world title fight.

Currently ranked No. 3 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight division, Apolinario is set to fight for the vacant IBF world flyweight title against local contender Angel Ayala on August 9 (August 10 Manila Time).

Accompanied by his trainers and manager JC Manangquil, Apolinario’s journey marks his first bout in Mexico, despite his previous international experience, which includes two fights in Japan under Ohashi Promotions and in South Africa.

At 25 years old, the native of Maasim, Sarangani, is one of the Philippines’ brightest prospects for securing a world title, joining the ranks of the current champions, WBC world minimumweight titleholder Melvin Jerusalem and newly-crowned IBF world minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran.

However, Apolinario faces a formidable challenge in Ayala, who remains unbeaten in 17 fights, including seven knockouts. Ayala recently demonstrated his skill by defeating former world champion Felix Alvarado by unanimous decision.

In addition to the challenge of fighting in front of a passionate Mexican crowd, Apolinario must contend with jetlag and acclimatization issues, common hurdles for boxers competing far from home.

Nevertheless, Apolinario’s international experience is substantial. Notably, he earned a decisive victory over former International Boxing Organization (IBO) world flyweight champion Gideon Buthelezi in South Africa in 2022.

His impressive record, which includes 20 wins and 14 knockouts, further underscores his readiness for this pivotal fight.

As he steps into the ring, Apolinario’s goal is to secure his place as the third Filipino boxing world champion, furthering the Philippines’ recent string of victories in the world stage.

