Mother of slain saleslady wants to meet her killer to ask, ‘nganong iya mang gibuhatan ana?’

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Charina Baoy Relativo, 27, made a promise to have their home in Sitio Tiposo, Brgy. Bulasa in Argao, Cebu renovated.

She was also giving financial support to her two siblings to help them graduate.

These were the reasons why she decided to leave their home in Argao town and work as a mall saleslady in Cebu City, her mother Letecia said.

But she will no longer be able to fulfill her promises to her family with her untimely death.

Charina was found naked and dead inside the house that she was renting with her partner, Johnjie Gaviola, in Brgy. Bulacao, Cebu City on Friday afternoon, August 2.

Inayawan police have taken custody of her neighbor, Darren Somotsot, who was among the two men who found her body.

Police have also subjected Charina’s body to an autopsy to determine the actual cause of her death and to know if she was also raped.

“Unsa ma’y sala sa akong anak? Kabuotan sa akong anak. Nganong iya mang gibuhatan ana?” Letecia said in an interview that was held at Charina’s wake in their hometown in Argao.

Brutally murdered

One day, Letecia said she plans to meet with Somotsot to personally ask him, “nganong iya tong gibuhat sa akong anak.”

Letecia said that Charina was brutally murdered and she suspects that Somotsot was responsible for her death.

She said that contusions were found on her daughter’s legs and arms. She suspects that Charina was choked until she died. Her hair was also set on fire using a butane stove.

“Ang butane gasiga, gibutang iyang buhok para mokamang kuno para modilaab siya. Dauban siya para wala kunoy ebidensiya,” Letecia added.

Letecia said it would have been easy for her to accept Charina’s death if she died of natural causes.

“Dili [nako madawat], sakit kaayo ang ilang gibuhat sa akong anak,” she said.

Responsible daughter

Letecia said she learned of Charina’s death from the nephew of her husband who was the one who called her to break the sad news. She was fetching her grandchild in school when she received the call.

“Perteng siyagit nako. Basta tibuok eskwelahan nakahibawo,” she added.

Letecia said that Charina’s death was a big loss to their family.

Charina, according to her, was not only a good provider. She was also a good and responsible daughter. She would always come home to surprise them during special occasions like birthdays or anniversary celebrations, among others, Letecia said.

