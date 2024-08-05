Johnny Depp’s lawyer tapped by PCSO chief in case vs vlogger

LOS ANGELES — Lawyer Camille Vasquez, who is known for representing actor Johnny Depp in the defamation case he had brought against his ex-wife Amber Heard, was hired by Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Melquiades Robles.

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Vasquez will represent Robles in his lawsuit against vlogger Claire Contreras also known as “Maharlika.”

Hollywood celebrities such as Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lopez have been represented by Vasquez, who is an expert in defamation litigation.

Robles announced in a press conference on Sunday that he has filed complaints of defamation, defamation per se and invasion of privacy against Contreras before the Central District Court of California.

Robles said he wanted to “defend the honor, name, reputation and dignity of his family” and to stop Maharlika from “continuously harassing and maligning them through her online vlog.”

