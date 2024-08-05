First Lady Liza Marcos gets emotional of Cebu officials’ support

CEBU CITY, Philippines — First Lady Marie Louise “Liza” Marcos was overwhelmed with support from various Cebu officials who expressed their support for her husband and his administration on Monday, August 5, at the Capitol.

Marcos, who graced the event as the guest of honor for the opening salvo of Cebu Province’s 455th Founding Anniversary on Monday, not only witnessed but also received the copies of the Manifesto of Support on behalf of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.

Among the officials who handed the manifestos were Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III (for Cebu Provincial Board), Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura, president of the League of the Municipalities of the Philippines–Cebu Chapter, Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, president of the Vice Mayors League of the Philippines, 3rd District Congressman Pablo John Garcia, Board Member Ricardo “Kuya Nick” Pepito, president of the Philippine Councilors League Cebu Chapter, Board Member Celestino Martinez III, president of the Association of Barangay Councils Federation, and Board Member Loren Singco, SK Provincial Federation president.

The local chief executives of the highly urbanized cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue also handed their Manifestos, led by Mayor Ahong Chan and Jonas Cortes, respectively.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said in her speech that the Manifesto symbolized that Cebu is united in supporting and standing firmly behind the leadership of President Bongbong and his ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ campaign.

After receiving the manifestos, the First Lady could not help but become emotional even as she delivered her speech

“I wish my husband was here to feel the love and support that you gave him. I know I did and that’s why it is important…I’m never going to forget this day for as long as I live,” FL Marcos said.

li“Today, what you did, I mean the showing of unity, it’s like it’s really so touching and you know he’s (Bongbong) not perfect but my husband is really trying. Sometimes I feel bad when people see all the negative and not the positive. It’s not easy what he is doing but unity has a lot to do with it. Like in Cebu, in fairness to your governor, she really united the province,” she added.

Aside from receiving the manifestos, FL Marcos also attended the flag-raising ceremony at 8 a.m. and afterward, she was invited to plant a Narra tree inside the Capitol compound to commemorate the 455th anniversary of Cebu Province.

“This tree was planted by the First Lady of the Philippines, Louise Araneta-Marcos, as a living testament to her dedication to the Filipino People. Her nurturing spirit and radiant brilliance inspire us all to strive towards a kinder, more compassionate nation,” read a statement written on a plaque to mark the event.

She then led the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the Tabo sa Kapitolyo, an agro-trade fair that showcases affordable farm produce from the farmers and fishers in the province, and in her speech, she praised the delicacies and items she received and tried from the fair.

“And ang galing ng Cebu. You guys, what you’ve done? I mean, the fruits, the dragon fruit, the big otap. I’m sure madaming baon para sa ’kin when we get home. Tataba na naman ako,” she said.

FL Marcos added that she wanted to be invited to next year’s celebration and is eyeing to attend this year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo celebration.

