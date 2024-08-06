Paris Olympics: Duplantis breaks pole vault record, retains title

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis improved his own world record en route to retaining his Olympic pole vault title in Paris on Monday.

In a sensational finish to the fifth day of track and field at the Stade de France, Duplantis sailed over the bar raised to 6.25 metres to rapturous applause from a 69,000-capacity crowd.

It bettered by 1cm his own previous best of 6.24m set at the Xiamen Diamond League meet in April.

Remarkably it was the ninth time the US-born Swede had broken the record.

In the competition before the procession, American Sam Kendricks won silver with a best of 5.95m, Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis taking bronze (5.90) on countback.

The gold meant Duplantis became the first man to retain the pole vault title since American Bob Richards in 1952 and 1956.

As soon as he crashed down on the landing mat after his third and final successful attempt at 6.25m, Duplantis bounced away on the track to embrace family and friends in the stands.

Draped in the Swedish flag and with Abba’s “Dancing Queen” booming around the stadium, Duplantis made an emotional lap of the track.

The music halted as he leaned down to ring the victory bell, capping yet another exceptional display from the irrepressible 24-year-old.

Competition opened in perfect, balmy conditions at 5.50 metres. Duplantis skipped that, all of his 11 opponents opting, successfully, to make an attempt.

The Swede came in at 5.70m, sailing over with no problem. He skipped 5.80m, by which time four athletes had dropped out.

Field narrowed

Duplantis then cleared 5.85m in his second vault of the night by a considerable margin.

Kendricks followed suit, and the pair then went over at 5.95m.

That proved too much for the rest of the field as Australian Kurtis Marschall, Turkey’s Ersu Sasma, Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines and Karalis fell by the wayside.

Karalis took bronze on 5.90m countback from Obiena, but passed on 5.95.

The bar was raised to 6.00m. First up was Kendricks, but he brought down the bar. Duplantis followed and made no mistake, to the delight of a raucous crowd at France’s national stadium.

Kendricks had two more failures, leaving just Duplantis in the competition. The bar was immediately raised to 6.10m which posed no problem for the Swede.

The crowd erupted as the in-track panels flashed up the next height: 6.25m, a world record mark.

His first effort was very close, catching the bar with his elbow.

For his second attempt, Duplantis asked for the slow clap in unison made famous by supporters of Iceland’s football team.

There were no demands for the third, just total concentration.

As he accelerated down the runway, yellow pole held aloft, the crowd bayed. Successfully planted, the pole flexed and up shot Duplantis, body bending so his feet went up first to reach a nadir over the bar.

Then came the explosion of delight, with another world record and a second Olympic gold bagged in a memorable night’s work.

