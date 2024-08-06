Cebu City Public Library: Friendly space for visually impaired people

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Public Library (CCPL) is a friendly space for the visually impaired students and professionals, who would want to do research in a library.

Leoniver Gaquing, acting head of CCPL’s Braille Section, said on the Sugboanon Channel, that assistive devices and application like electronic braille display and screen reader that would provide text-to-speech functionality were available for use at the library.

The electronic braille display device was created by a Japanese company based in Cebu and had lent the device to the public library.

Gaquing said that the device was very important in the work field, particularly for visually impaired students, as it would make their learning process easier.

He said that this device could stand alone and could be connected to a monitor such as computers and laptops.

Additionally, the results they made using the device can be displayed through the monitor and can be read by the screen reader.

“Aside ana kay pwede ni maconnect sa computer so if ever unsay output sa computer kay mabasa pud namo ari sa Braille at the same time we can manipulate the computer using ani nga device,” Gaquing said.

(Aside from that, this can be connected to the computer so if whatever output in the computer, we can read this here in Braille and at the same time we can manipulate the computer using this device.

Gaquing also said that his office would provide trainings for visually-impaired individuals on using these devices as part of the CCPL’s digital literacy program.

According to Gaquing, the program of the Braille Section of the public library is completely free so he encourages visually impaired individuals, especially students to avail the services.

“Magset tag schedule or kamo’y mopili sa schedule [and] moadjust ra ko. This is to show our Cebu City Public Library is giving equal access and equal opportunity to all. No matter who you are and what you are,” Gaquing said.

(We’ll set a schedule or you choose the schedule and I will adjust. This is to show our Cebu City Public Library is giving equal access and equal opportunity to all. No matter who you are and what you are.)

The Braille Section is located on the second floor of the Cebu City Public Library (CCPL) at Osmena Boulevard and open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

