PMI Bohol boxers sweep MisOr amateur boxing event

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s amateur grassroots program displayed its full potential after topping four weight categories in the Invitational Amateur Boxing Championship held in Claveria, Misamis Oriental on Monday, August 5.

Incredibly, PMI boxers finished their campaign with a dominating 4-0 sweep, introducing themselves as a dominant force in the equally bustling boxing scene in Mindanao.

Freshler Utrera continued his winning momentum from the National Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Games in Albay after emerging as the top boxer in his division.

His gold medal round bout didn’t come easy as he faced Palarong Pambansa gold medalist Web Agad of Davao del Norte, but Utrera prevailed by winning via split decision.

Joining Utrera on the winning side was 2024 PRISAA silver medalist Jick Kier Aurida. He edged Jaervi Hermani of Malaybalay, Bukidnon also by split decision.

Also, Carl Vincent Soriano had a convincing outcome in his gold medal match against another Davao del Norte boxer, James Aredidon by grabbing a unanimous decision victory.

Lastly, Felix Butlig won by unanimous decision against Puerto, Cagayan’s Mervin Subang in his weight division.

Their victories came less than two weeks after PMI Colleges contributed hugely to Central Visayas’ dominance in the National PRISAA Games 2024 in the final medal rankings.

They chipped in seven gilts, seven silvers, and four bronzes in Central Visayas’ total 119-73-65 (gold-silver-bronze) medal count.

