Harry Roque, 11 others named in DOJ immigration lookout bulletin

MANILA, Philippines — An Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) has been issued against former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque and 11 others in relation to cases involving Lucky South 99 Corp, the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub raided in Pampanga.

The ILBO, released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday, includes the following individuals:

Katherine Cassandra Li Ong

Xiang Tan

Jing Gu

Stephanie B. Mascareñas

Michael Bryce B. Matareñas

Zhang Jie

Duanren Wu

Raymund Calleon G. Co

Randel Calleon G. Co

Dennis L. Cunanan

Han Gao

“Considering the gravity of the possible charges, as well as the wide media coverage and public attention this has gained over the past months, there is a strong possibility that the abovementioned nationals may attempt to place themselves beyond the reach of the legal processes of this Department by leaving the country,” the order dated August 6 reads.

“Hence, we deem the issuance of an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against the subject persons in order to at least monitor the itineraries of their flight, travel, and/or whereabouts,” it adds.

An ILBO, however, may not prevent Roque and others from leaving the country, as it is intended only for monitoring purposes and does not constitute a prohibition against departure. Only the courts can issue a hold departure order.

Additionally, the DOJ stated that a Precautionary Hold Departure Order will be filed with the Office of the Executive Judge pending the preliminary investigation.

In response, Roque described the ILBO as “plain harassment” and a “political witch hunt intended to silence” him.

“The only pieces of evidence they have are: one, that I have accompanied Katherine Cassandra Li Ong for rescheduling of arrears payment; and two, an uncorroborated organizational chart, which I had no participation in preparing neither did I consent to my name’s inclusion,” Roque wrote in a Facebook post also on Tuesday.

“This political witch hunt is intended to silence me as a critic of this Administration, and I expect they will up the ante following my call, posted on Facebook, to keep Malacanang drug-free after the damning revelations of eyewitness Cathy Binag,” he stressed.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP