Cebu modern transport groups applaud rejection of PTMP suspension

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The recent rejection of the proposal to temporarily suspend the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP) has been met with overwhelming relief and satisfaction by modern transport groups in Cebu.

El Pardo Transport Cooperative (El Pardo TC), led by Ellen Maghanoy, expressed their joy and gratitude over the decision, which they believed validates their extensive efforts and investments over the past few days.

“Ang grupo malipayon gyud. Dali ra kaayo na spread ang balita. Ang group nalipay unya nakaingon gyud sila nga worth it ang kahago, ang kakapoy nga gihimo sa niaging adlaw,” Maghanoy said.

(The group is really happy. The news rapidly spread. The group is happy and they can say that the efforts were worth it, the hard work done in the past day.)

“Na overwhelmn pa mi ron sa kalipay. Mapasalamaton gyud mi sa gipagawas ni PBBM na iyang gireject ang mga resolusyon kay mao man gyud na naa sa amo prayers, sa amo letter na ireject ang resolution. Malipayon mi nga gidungog niya ang among panawagan,” she added.

(We are overwhelmed with happiness. We are really grateful to PBBM that he rejected the resolution because that is what we prayed for, in our letter that the resolution would be rejected. We are happy that our appeal was heard.)

On Wednesday, August 7, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected the proposal to halt the implementation of the PTMP.

He said the majority, around 80 percent, of public utility vehicle (PUV) operators had already adhered to the program and consolidated their franchises under cooperatives or corporations.

“I disagree with them because they said this was rushed. This modernization has been postponed seven times. Those objecting and asking for suspension are in the minority. 80% have already consolidated, so how can we let the remaining 20 percent decide the fate of the entire system?,” Marcos said.

Previously, modern jeepney operators and drivers in Cebu staged a protest rally on August 5, opposing Senate Resolution No. 1096, which advocated for a temporary halt to the PTMP.

They had a simultaneous march that started from Fuente Osmeña Rotunda and concluded at the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Central Visayas office.

The operators argued that the resolution was unfair, considering that 81 percent of operators had already complied, while the 22 senators who signed the resolution seemed to favor the 19 percent who had not yet consolidated.

With the rejection of the suspension, Maghanoy said that their plans to invest in modernized jeepneys would now proceed without hesitation.

“Karon, ang mga transport group makapadayon nas ila plano nga mga kaayohan sa transport sector, mapalambo ug mapaimprove pa ang service sa commuters,” she said.

(Now, the transport groups would continue with their plan for the good of the transport sector, we can also develop and improve the services for the commuters.)

Maghanoy also called for further government support to fully realize the goals of the modernization program.

She mentioned the need for ongoing support for transport groups, particularly in training and equipping leaders to manage their organizations effectively.

Additionally, Maghanoy raised concerns about the fuel subsidy program.

“Ang atong fuel subsidy pag 2023 na, naay gipagawas na P10K per unit subsidy. 2024 na lang wala pa nigawas. Ang diesel karon musaka kalima, muatras kaduha, murag gachacha. Maski ang fuel subsidy [sa 2023] marealease na nila kay 2024 na lang wala pa narelease,” she said.

(Our fuel subsidy, it was still for 2023. There is a P10K per unit subsidy that was released. It is already 2024 and the subsidy has not been released it. Diesel has already increased 5 times, then it will go down twice. It’s like doing chacha. Even if the fuel subsidy [for 2023] will be released but it’s already 2024 and it has not been released yet.)

The Marcos Jr. administration allocated P4 billion for fuel assistance to transport workers and farmers for fiscal year 2023, with P3 billion set aside for fuel vouchers to qualified PUV drivers nationwide.

This allocation aims to cushion the impact of high oil prices on thousands of drivers, subject to guidelines issued by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Department of Energy (DOE), and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

