Senate calls to stop PUV modernization junked by President Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — Calls from majority of the senators to suspend the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP) have been rejected by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, August 7.

The chief executive, in an ambush interview in Pampanga when asked to react on the matter, said that he disagreed with that move.

“Well, I disagree with them because sinasabi nila, minadali,” Marcos said.

READ MORE:

Over 1,000 modern jeepneys in Cebu may face potential shutdown

22 senators seek suspension of PUV modernization program

LTFRB, DOTr: PUV modernization to go on despite Senate’s suspension reso

“This has been postponed seven times. The modernization has been postponed for seven times, and those that have been objecting, or [who] have been crying out and been asking for suspension, are in the minority,” Marcos also said.

The President believes the minority of jeepney drivers should not decide on the issue as he noted that 80 percent of the franchises of jeepney drivers have been consolidated.

“So, papaano naman? Yung twenty percent ang magde-decide?” Marcos asked.

READ MORE:

Remembering Aries: The boy in Cebu who loved the blue 10F jeepney

LTFRB-7 backs operators opposing reso to stop PUV modernization

DOTr stresses need for PUV modernization

(So, how is that? The twenty percent will make the decision?)

“Pakinggan natin ‘yung majority at ang majority, sinasabi ituloy natin,” he said.

(Let’s listen to the majority, and the majority says we should continue with it.)

“So, that’s what we will do,” he concluded.

The majority in the Senate, or 22 out of the 23 senators, have thrown their support behind a resolution urging the government to temporarily suspend the implementation of the PTMP, formerly known as the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP