Sec. Angara wants vacant DepEd positions filled

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara directed the department’s offices to fill all vacant positions “to ensure effective and efficient delivery of basic education services.”

A statement released on Wednesday said: “In DepEd Memorandum No. 42, s. 2024, DepEd Bureau and Service Directors in the Central Office, Regional Directors (RDs), and Schools Division Superintendents (SDSs) are instructed to exhaust all measures to expedite the hiring and filling up of all vacant DepEd-authorized positions, including the newly created teaching and school-based non-teaching positions for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024.”

The Department of Budget and Management-Government Manpower Information System (DBM-GMIS) stated that DepEd has 46,703 vacant positions out of 1,030,897 authorized positions as of May 2024.

Meanwhile, Education Undersecretary for human resource and organizational development Wilfredo Cabral noted last Tuesday that nine percent of the 22,323 vacant teaching positions were filled.

He also added that they are ensuring that the posts should be filled by August “to ensure that the budget allocated for these items should be utilized within the end of the fiscal year.”

In May, DBM approved the creation of 5,000 non-teaching personnel positions to relieve teachers from administrative tasks. According to Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, the positions are classified as Administrative Officer II, with a Salary of Grade 11.

