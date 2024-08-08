Mandaue fire victims to relocate to new housing project soon

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mayor Jonas Cortes, Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, and the city councilors inspected Building 1 of the Tipolo Residences, Mandaue City’s housing project, on Thursday afternoon.

Prior to the inspection, the beneficiaries attended a pre-move-in orientation seminar to review the guidelines and policies that will be implemented. The seminar took place on the ground floor of Building 1.

“Andam na gyud pag-transfer. Naa lay gagmay nga akoang nakit-an basin atoang iapas ang mga improvements. Usa ni sa paghatag og disenting pinuy-anan sa atoang mga kaigsuunang Mandauehanon,” said Cortes.

Building 1 was funded by the city government with a budget of P160 million, while Building 2 was donated by Cebu Land Masters Inc. in compliance with the Socialized Balance Housing Act.

Both buildings have five floors, with each unit having a floor area of 25 square meters and common areas.

The total number of beneficiaries for the two buildings is 194. They are the victims of the 2019 Tipolo fire and the 2016 Guizo and Mantuyong fires who have been residing inside the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) compound. They are scheduled to be transferred in the third week of August.

The first batch of the orientation was for the beneficiaries of Building 2, while those assigned to Building 1 will undergo orientation on Friday, August 9.

One of the topics covered during the seminar was the number of pets allowed. The beneficiaries were also encouraged to ask questions and seek clarifications.

“Ang ato gyud nga hapsay ang pagdagan sa ilang pagpuyo. Hapsay ang pag-manage sa ilang homeowners association,” said Mayor Jonas Cortes.

