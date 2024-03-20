Mandaue City prepares relocation site for fire victims

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines —The Mandaue City Government is now preparing the temporary relocation site for the families affected by the massive fire in Barangay Looc.

The area in Sitio Riverside near the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM), where the victims will be relocated, is currently being cleared.

Looc Barangay Captain Raul Kevin Cabahug said that the city targets to transfer the fire victims next week.

The 515 affected families are currently housed at the barangay’s gymnasium and Caesar Cabahug Elementary School. Classes at the school were postponed to give space for other fire victims.

Cabahug said that fire victims are discouraged from rebuilding homes at the fire site because it was a danger zone. The huge fire last March 12 hit two sitios of the Barangay, namely UTB (Under the Bridge) and Bantayan sa Hari, said Cabahug.

“Temporary relocation site, let’s grab the opportunity kay sa mobalik ta sa delikado nga lugar. Gipasaligan man sad ta ni Mayor Jonas nga pangitaan og project, kay project man sad na ni president BBM ang housing project. So puhon-puhon long term, matagaan gyud na sila og desente’ng puy-anan,” said Cabahug.

The fire victims have received various assistance from the city government, senators, and government offices, for which the barangay captain is very thankful.

On Tuesday, March 19, each family was also given P5,000 cash assistance from the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development through the Office of Senator Imee Marcos.

RELATED STORIES

1,537 individuals displaced in Looc fire

Massive fire leaves 900 families homeless in Puerto Princesa

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP