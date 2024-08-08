Elreen Ando misses Olympic medal but sets new PH weightlifting record

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two-time Olympian Elreen Ando from Cebu may have missed out on a podium finish in the women’s 59-kilogram division of the Paris Olympics, but she still put up a good fight on Thursday evening, August 8, 2024.

This as Ando not only shattered her personal best but also set a new Philippine record, cementing her place as one of the country’s premier weightlifters.

Competing against the world’s best, the 25-year-old Barangay Carreta native lifted a combined total of 230 kilograms, eclipsing her previous best of 228 kilograms, which she set at last summer’s Olympic qualifiers in Phuket, Thailand.

Ando had a nerve-wracking performance in the clean and jerk after failing two attempts. In her last try, she successfully hoisted 130 kilograms in the clean and jerk, setting a new national record.

Her snatch event was equally thrilling—Ando matched her personal best and the Philippine record by clearing 100 kilograms on her second attempt.

Ando improves Olympic ranking

Beyond the records, Ando made a significant leap in her Olympic career, improving her overall ranking from seventh in the Tokyo 2022 Games to sixth place in Paris.

This achievement points out on her growth and potential as the next Hidilyn Diaz.

China’s Luo Shifang claimed the gold medal with a total lift of 241 kilograms. Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Maude Charron of Canada took home the silver with a 236-kilogram total, while Taiwan’s Kuo Hsing-Chun secured the bronze with a 235-kilogram lift.

Ando was the last of three Cebuano Olympians to compete in Paris. Fellow weightlifter John Febuar Ceniza was eliminated early in the men’s 71-kilogram competition after three unsuccessful snatch attempts. Meanwhile, Cebu-born Japanese judoka Kiyomi Watanabe faced a tough first-round exit in the women’s -63 kilogram judo event on July 30.

The Philippines’ Olympic weightlifting campaign will continue Friday, August 9, with Vanessa Sarno of Bohol taking the stage in the women’s 71-kilogram category.

