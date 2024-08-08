Apolinario carries PHL flag in Mexico with IBF world title on the line

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While athletes at the Paris Olympics are proudly flying the Philippine flag, thousands of miles away in Mexico, Filipino boxer Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario is also gunning for glory as he contends for a boxing world title.

On Saturday, August 10 (Manila time), Apolinario will challenge for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight title against local favorite Angel Ayala in Mexico City.

Apolinario and his team—comprising promoter and manager JC Manangquil and trainer Ronerex Dalut—arrived in Mexico earlier this week after a long flight from Manila.

In a recent interview on Zanfer Promotions’ Facebook page, Apolinario urged Filipino boxing fans to rally behind him for the most significant fight of his burgeoning career.

“I hope everyone will enjoy this fight,” Apolinario said.

“I’ve been training intensely for this moment. This fight is a significant step up from my previous bouts. I’ve worked hard to refine my skills, enhance my power, and elevate my boxing IQ. The difference is clear now.”

Apolinario anticipates a thrilling contest against Ayala.

Both fighters are undefeated—Apolinario boasts a record of 20 wins with 14 knockouts, while Ayala has 17 victories, including seven knockouts.

“This will be an exciting fight,” Apolinario noted. “Angel Ayala is a formidable opponent. We’re both undefeated, so fans can expect a great show.”

Previously, Apolinario held the International Boxing Organization (IBO) world flyweight title, defeating Gideon Buthelezi in South Africa in 2022.

Known as a resilient road warrior from Sanman Boxing Gym, Apolinario has also made his mark in Japan with two impressive victories.

He aims to become the third Filipino boxing world champion this year, following Pedro Taduran’s recent IBF world minimumweight title win over Ginjiro Shigeoka and Melvin Jerusalem, the reigning WBC world minimumweight champion.

