NEW Lounge opens first international location in Beverly Hills California

NEW Lounge, a Filipino beauty and wellness brand known for its iconic eyelash and nail designs, unveiled its plans last year to raise the bar higher and go world-class. The future is looking bright and perfect as it finally opened its first international branch at the melting pot of global culture, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California in the United States.

Considered as the Philippines’ number one beauty gamechanger, NEW Lounge continues to innovate and raise the standards of design, quality, and services that cater to the most discerning people. And now, the brand is ready to share the NEW Lounge experience to the world.

NEW Lounge Beverly Hills finally opened its doors to Los Angeles on July 25, 2024. With a theme of “Future Perfect,” the grand opening celebration was held at Rodeo Collection, Rodeo Drive–the world-class fashion and beauty district of Beverly Hills.

“This is the culmination of our love and passion for NEW Lounge. This milestone will not only highlight our roots as Filipinos, but also champion the heart, dedication, and collective stories of our Lash Dolls, the community and Filipino talent to the world. We are also bringing in the best Japanese technology, merging it with Filipino hospitality, in a holistic customer journey. We call it the NEW Lounge Magic,” shared NEW Lounge founder and Chief executive officer Rachelle Bravo.

Bravo highlighted “The Heart of NEW Lounge” in the program—the roots and inspiration behind NEW Lounge Beverly Hills. She added, “It started with my vision in 2019, having a NEW Lounge Beverly Hills location, with the goal of opening new opportunities to the homegrown Filipino talents (specialists) of NEW Lounge that are mostly coming from the rural provinces of the Philippines. Guests are left inspired by the brand story of NEW Lounge as Lash Doll ambassador and host Christi McGarry and Lash Doll ambassador and now marketing officer of NEW Lounge US Kim Cruz share their NEW Lounge journey from Manila to Los Angeles.

The grand opening ceremony, attended by distinguished partners from the Philippines and Japan, and personalities from Los Angeles, marked a significant milestone for NEW Lounge. General manager of Rodeo Collection Kian Behroukim, Chief executive officer of Arigato Co Izumi Yamasaki, Chief executive officer and president Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce Todd Johnson were present during the event, as well as reputable media representatives and VIP guests. Lash Doll ambassador Christi McGarry hosted the event, while Maureen Wroblewitz, Kim Cruz, Nicole Young from the hit reality TV show Selling Sunset and Actress Francesca Capaldi also graced the black carpet event and witnessed the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Philippines, the United States, and Japan have all come together in beauty to celebrate the community and grand opening of NEW Lounge Beverly Hills. The first flagship branch in Rodeo Collection is a culmination of a vision to elevate the brand to world-class standards. Every detail is made to provide utmost comfort and relaxation, made for clients to feel at home. True to its Filipino roots, elements like solihiya, rattan fixtures, and banana leaves have been seamlessly woven to the interiors to give it a Filipino warm touch.

Additionally, NEW Lounge Beverly Hills will house signature and exclusive designs to the LA Lash Dolls and will also offer the bestselling services of its Philippine counterpart as they begin full operations this week. During their soft opening, the brand had already serviced celebrities Adriana Lima and Bella Poarch through home calls.

The brand also introduced lash and nail designs exclusively to this lounge: LA Exclusive Volume, an original design developed by their skilled eyelash experts to match the iconic LA lifestyle, and has a wispy, dramatic volume that suits all LA Lash Dolls’ walk of life, and the Aurora Nails, a unique color-shifting design that intricately captures the light dance of the Aurora Borealis.

From original lash designs to innovative nail services, NEW Lounge continues to raise the Filipino brand of service, quality, and artistry while staying true to its roots of helping more people. The ultimate luxury destination from the Philippines have finally arrived in Beverly Hills to be the place’s newest one-stop-shop for beauty and wellness.

NEW Lounge Beverly Hills is its first international location. For more information about NEW Lounge Beverly Hills’ services and products, please visit www.newloungeus.com or follow its social media accounts on Facebook, NEW Lounge US, and Instagram, @newlounge.us.

For NEW Lounge Philippines, you may visit its website www.newloungeph.com or follow their social media pages, NEW Lounge on Facebook and @newlounge.ph on Instagram.

