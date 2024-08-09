Carnival fever hits Cebu as BingoPlus Day delivers Entertainment and Social Responsibility

BingoPlus, the pioneering live-streaming bingo platform in the Philippines, wraps Cebu with gracious carnival-like spectacles during the BingoPlus Day Cebu Carnival from July 26 to 27, 2024. The fun-filled occasion featured a series of stunts from a dynamic caravan parade, a lively mall show, and a grand finale staging with top entertainment acts and heartwarming stories.

Adhering to the theme of a traditional community fair or ‘perya’, the comprehensive entertainment outlet’s first BingoPlus day stint outside Metro Manila also served as the perfect opportunity to make public their brand new endorser, a proud Cebuano, and the nation’s Chinita Princess, Kim Chiu.

“We want to emulate [the Carnival] concept with the same goal of bringing joy to everyone. We celebrate the BingoPlus Day in Cebu as part of our continued expression of gratitude for the support we receive from the Cebuanos,” cites Raphael Jasper Vicencio, the President of AB Leisure Exponent Inc.

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. President Andy Tsui also expressed that the celebration is solely for entertainment but also to give back to the community through their “A Peso Toward 18 Million” campaign. “We always try to balance having fun and being responsible nation builders,” said Tsui.

BingoPlus also gave away a total cash pool of 100 million pesos to a lucky winner, allowing one person to go home as a millionaire.

Spreading luck, sharing joy from the Queen city and beyond

To kickstart the celebration, BingoPlus drew the streets of Cebu into a vibrant festival scene filled with upbeat drums and music through the BingoPlus Day Cebu Carnival Caravan on July 26, 2024. Around 100 enthusiastic motorists joined the parade, rallying to promote BingoPlus and attract more subscribers.

The jovial procession began at Elizabeth Mall and continued to Parkmall and the Mactan Marina Mall. The caravan then moved to the Mactan South Gate Plaza in Pueblo Verde, Lapu-Lapu City, where spectators were mesmerized by a captivating fire dance performance. The parade ended at the ever-merry Gaisano Grand Mall Mactan, drawing crowds and concluding the day’s celebrations with flair.

Mall turned carnival

A gleeful bazaar and a showman’s gimmick? No, it’s the Gaisano Mactan Island Mall, decorated with colorful backdrops, enticing food booths, and engaging activities during the BingoPlus Day Cebu Carnival Mall show. Stellar performances by heartthrob Tony Labrusca and known PPOP groups 3HSOME and Yes My Love also filled the mall with ‘kilig’ and cheers.

The show also highlighted the elegance and charm of several beauty queens, including Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo, Miss Eco International Philippines Alexie Brooks, Miss Philippines Charm 2025 Cyrille Payumo, and Miss BingoPlus Universe Maica Cabling Martinez. Several TikTok influencers spread good vibes during the event, including Perlas, HarshBoi, Zeke Abellana, and more, along with Ms. Intercontinental 2014 2nd Runner-Up Kris Tiffany Hanson.

All-star closing: BingoPlus exemplifies The Greatest Show

Setting the tone for an evening filled with incredible music, the BingoPlus Day Cebu Carnival transformed into a vibrant fiesta venue at the Skyhall Convention in SM Seaside City Cebu, on July 27, 2024. With impressive performances from the nation’s brightest stars, the spectacular carnival-themed event left the crowd roaring with excitement.

The spirited staging of hits by Erik Santos, the King of Teleserye Theme Songs, and Yeng Constantino, the Philippines’ Pop Rock Royalty, stirred the crowd’s enthusiasm. While the Voice of the Philippines champ Jason Dy and Idol Philippine winner Zephanie put on an exhilarating performance, along with Dia Mate and PPOP sensations VXON, G22, and Yes My Love.

Proving to be a highlight in Cebu’s event calendar, the evening was a testament to the power of live music and entertainment in bringing people together and creating unforgettable memories. With its star-studded lineup and vibrant carnival atmosphere, the event set a new standard for spectacular live performances in the Queen City of the South.

Giving back to the community

The BingoPlus Day Cebu Carnival was not merely a lively show but also an opportunity to make an impact on the community. Through the BingoPlus Foundation, the CSR arm of the DigiPlus Interactive Corporation, donations were distributed to various organizations as a way of championing community building and providing meaningful contributions to society.

Among the beneficiaries were the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Area Vocational Rehabilitation Center II for the establishment of a PLUS e-Center for Livelihood and Technology to create job opportunities for PWDs, the Local Government Unit of Dumanjug for the acquisition of rainwater catchment tanks and clean water filtration systems, and the Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS) for the construction of a PLUS Center for Adaptive Sports and Physical Rehabilitation to support indigent PWDs and recovering patients of stroke, paralysis, and other people with conditions impacting mobility.

This initiative highlights the heart of BingoPlus’ commitment to being an active contributor to not only the country’s economy but also the communities in need.

To know more about the vibrant spectacles, visit the official Facebook page of BingoPlus now!

