CEBU CITY, Philippines — The vaunted Abellana National School (ANS) secondary girls’ basketball team is poised to defend its Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Pambansang Tatluhan National Finals title as they start their campaign tomorrow, August 10, at SM North Edsa in Manila.

The squad is fresh from clinching back-to-back titles in the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) 18-under girls’ national championship, also held in Manila.

Headed by coach Darwin Dinoy, the team, comprising Glysie Cañada, Maria Nadine Labay, and Mary Grace Sumalinog, is all set to begin its campaign tomorrow against SOCKSARGEN (Region 12) in their first group stage game at 10:30 in the morning.

Dinoy is confident in their ability to defend their title, as his players are experienced in major campaigns, including their silver medal finish at the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City last month.

“Medyo dili kaayo bug-at among tahas ani kay experienced naman ni atong mga players,” Dinoy told CDN Digital.

“Nakita nako sa line-up sa atong mga makontra, naa lang usa ka player nila ang nakaduwa sa BPBL, just like La Salle, usa ra gyud ka player ilaha kumpara sa ato nga naa gyud tanan players niduwa sa BPBL, unya bata pud ilahang mga players, dili pa kaayo experienced.”

Still, Dinoy reminded his girls to remain cautious, emphasizing that complacency should be the last thing on their minds in tomorrow’s games.

“Kaning upat nato ka players, experienced na kaayo ni sila sa uban tournaments, naa tay chance dili lang gyud mo kumpyansa naa tay chance,” added Dinoy.

Besides SOCKSARGEN, the ANS basketball team, representing Region 7 or Central Visayas, is also grouped with Region 2 or Cagayan Valley, whom they defeated in the Palarong Pambansa.

In addition to ANS, another team representing Central Visayas is the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, led by head coach John Cabahug.

The team, consisting of Rhelance Lacerna, Keshner Sean Arradaza, Champ Brigoli, and Marcus Gavin Lozano, will also begin competing tomorrow in the boys’ division.

