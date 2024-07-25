Abellana National School clinches back-to-back BPBL titles

CEBU CITY, Philippines—In a showcase of sheer dominance, the Abellana National School (ANS) reasserted their supremacy in the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) 18-Under girls division.

ANS dismantled the De La Salle Santiago Zobel School Lady Green Archers with a commanding 65-30 victory to secure their consecutive championship title on Thursday evening, July 25, at the Victoria Tower Sports Center in Quezon City.

READ MORE:

ANS girls squad closes in on BPBL title after routing FEU

UC Baby Webmasters fly to Manila for BPBL National Finals

Abellana National School starts BPBL 16U Nat’l Finals campaign

ANS, representing Central Visayas (Region 7), not only defended their title but also redeemed themselves after a previous setback against the Nazareth School-National University Lady Bullpups in the Palarong Pambansa finals in Cebu City.

This time, they left no room for doubt, executing a near-flawless game that highlighted their offensive and defensive prowess.

From the outset, ANS imposed a monumental 41-4 run that extended their lead to as much as 42 points, 53-11. Their stifling defense was a nightmare for the Lady Green Archers, who were forced into 33 turnovers compared to ANS’s mere 13.

Maria Nadine Labay led the charge for ANS, scoring 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting. She also contributed three rebounds and a steal. Zaydhen Rosano added 12 points, four rebounds, five steals, and two assists, while Glysie Gail Cañada chipped in with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, along with two assists.

READ MORE: SCHEDULE: Men’s basketball at Paris Olympics 2024

Mary Bell Alce contributed nine points, and the collective efforts of Jessha Banquil, Jasmine Reyes, Mary Grace Sumalinog, and Althea Therese Degamo added another 19 points, showcasing the depth of the team under the guidance of head coach Darwin Dinoy.

On the other side, the Lady Green Archers struggled to find their rhythm. Naima Navarro was their top performer with only eight points, five rebounds, two blocks, and an assist, but her efforts were not enough to bridge the significant gap.

Earlier in the day, ANS secured their spot in the finals with a victory over another strong contender, Far Eastern University (FEU) of NCR-North Quezon City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP