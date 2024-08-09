Elreen Ando’s coaches, supporters congratulate her record-setting Paris Olympics stint

CEBU CITY, Philippines— One of Elreen Ando’s Olympic coaches, Christopher Bureros, said her potential is limitless following her sixth-place finish in the women’s 59-kilogram division of the weightlifting event at the Paris Olympics on Thursday evening, August 8, at South Paris Arena 6 in France.

Bureros couldn’t be prouder.

“Elreen’s potential is limitless,” he said, reflecting on her journey from a seventh-place finish at the Tokyo 2022 Olympics to sixth in Paris. “Her progress and determination are truly commendable.”

Ando set a new Philippine record in the clean and jerk, lifting an impressive 130 kgs in her final attempt. Combined with a 100-kg lift in the snatch, she totaled 230 kgs, a significant achievement that signifies even greater things to come.

“Though we didn’t bring home a medal this time, Elreen’s passion and dedication shine through,” Bureros added.

“She broke her own Philippine record in the clean and jerk. With a bit more effort, she could very well be on the podium in Los Angeles in 2028. Her foundation for success is solid, and her potential is truly limitless.”

Ando’s road to Paris wasn’t easy. After a shoulder injury during the 2022 IWF World Championships in Bogota, Colombia, her Olympic dreams seemed uncertain.

But her resilience paid off as she made a full recovery and once again qualified for the grandest stage in sports.

University of Cebu (UC) Chancellor Candice Gotianuy, a steadfast supporter, took to Facebook to inspire Ando.

“There’s a saying, ‘fall down seven times, rise up eight.’ Your eighth will be at the LA Olympics. Your opponents were formidable, but as the broadcaster said, ‘She can be proud of her lift.’ UC is prouder of our two Olympians. Thank you for representing our country with a fighting spirit. See you at the next Olympics!”

UC Athletic Director Jessica Honoridez, who was in Paris cheering for Ando and fellow Cebuano weightlifter John Febuar Ceniza, also expressed her pride.

“Her lift improved by four kgs since Phuket—an incredible improvement. We’re so proud of her and John for representing not only the Philippines but UC as well.”

Ramon Solis, another Olympian and one of Ando’s coaches, was also pleased with her performance.

“She’s shown real improvement in the clean and jerk,” he said.

“We were aiming for 130 kgs first, then to push for 135 kgs for a shot at the bronze. Though she missed the second lift, we’re still satisfied with what she achieved.”

Elreen Ando’s journey is far from over, and Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) president Monico Puentevella has already predicted a medal for Ando in the 2028 Olympics.

