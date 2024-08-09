Epic showdown unfolds at the Cesafi Esports League finals this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for the much-awaited Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Esports League (CEL) Pre-Season Tournament Grand Finals.

The event will unfold tomorrow, August 10-11, at the City Wing area of SM Seaside City Cebu, featuring Cesafi’s top collegiate esports teams.

Leading the charge is the University of San Carlos (USC), with its formidable squads competing in both the Valorant and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) finals.

In MLBB, USC will face USJ-R in the finals.

Meanwhile, UCLM will square off against USC in the Valorant finals.

USC’s path to the finals was marked by hard-fought victories.

In the Valorant lower bracket semifinals on July 21, they defeated Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) with a commanding 2-0 win.

Meanwhile, UCLM secured their spot in the finals by defeating USC’s other team in the upper bracket semifinals.

On the MLBB front, USC edged out USJ-R in a nail-biting upper bracket semifinal, clinching the series 2-1.

USJ-R, in turn, outlasted UC Main in another hard-fought 2-1 semifinal match to set up their finals showdown with USC.

But the excitement doesn’t end there.

The CEL Finals weekend will also feature a host of side events, adding to the excitement of this esports spectacle.

These side events include a Defense of the Ancients (DOTA) 2 exhibition match between CIT-U and the University of the Philippines Cebu (UPC), as well as an exhibition tournament for the hugely popular arcade fighting game, Tekken 8.

RELATED STORIES

Cesafi Esports League brings 6 top-notch matches this weekend

Cesafi Esports League pre-season unfolds this weekend

EVO 2024 rewards Tekken 8 fans

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP