All-Cebuana Esports team reaping success on MLBB world stage

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What started as a lockdown hobby has catapulted five Cebuanas to the pinnacle of the esports world.

From playing Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) for fun during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, they now shine on the global stage, representing the Philippines with pride and passion.

Meet the Smart Omega Empress Esports team, an all-Cebuana lineup that recently dominated the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women’s Invitational 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

FROM LOCKDOWN TO WORLD CHAMPS

Team Captain Mery Christine “Meraaay” Vivero and her co-players Rica Fatima “Amoreee” Amores and Gwyneth “Not Ayanami” Diagon have transformed their pandemic pastime into a dream career.

In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns, these women found solace and enjoyment in MLBB. Little did they know that the game would change their lives.

Formed three years ago, the Omega Empress team—featuring Vivero, Amores, Diagon along with two other Cebuanas in Sheen “Shinoa” Perez, and Kaye Maerylle “Keishi” Alpuerto—was handpicked after excelling in nationwide tryouts organized by Omega, one of the country’s top professional ESports teams.

Under the expert guidance of head coach Salman “King Salman” Macarambon, they quickly rose to the top.

CHAMPIONSHIP GLORY

Their journey to Riyadh was highlighted by relentless determination and skill.

The team avenged their previous loss to Indonesia at the Southeast Asian Games by defeating them in Riyadh, earning a staggering $180,000 (around P10.6 million).

Star player Sheen “Shinoa” Perez also took home $50,000 (about P1 million) as the ‘Grand Finals MVP.’

They outplayed 12 other countries that competed in this world championships.

“We started playing MLBB during the pandemic lockdowns, and it turned into something serious as we began to compete,” Vivero shared, reflecting on their journey during a press conference after their triumphant return to Cebu.

WINNING OVER SKEPTICAL PARENTS

Initially, the path wasn’t easy. Their parents were skeptical and asked them to prioritize traditional education over esports.

However, the team’s success story changed their minds.

“It was tough convincing my parents, especially when I decided to pause my college studies. But after seeing our achievements, they came around,” Amores said.

Diagon encouraged parents to support their children’s passions.

“Parents should back their children’s interests as long as they are positively engaged. I had to show my parents that playing Mobile Legends wasn’t a waste of time,” Diagon who hails from Cebu City said during the presser.

UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCE

The Riyadh campaign was a dream come true for these Cebuana world champions.

“We stayed in a luxurious hotel, had private transportation, and even dined with the Saudi Prince after our win. It was an unforgettable experience,” Vivero recalled.

The Filipino community in Riyadh, along with many Filipino staff members at the event, made the team feel at home, boosting their morale and performance.

None of this would have been possible without the all out support of Smart Communications, which covered their expenses and ensured they had everything they needed.

“Our network enhancements across the country, including in Cebu, empower esports athletes like Smart Omega Empress to achieve their goals and create meaningful connections through technology and innovation,” said John Palanca, the PLDT and Smart SVP and Head of Sales and Development.