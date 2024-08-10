Pa-notaryo ka? RTC warns public vs. illegal notarial services near Cebu City Hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Office of the Executive Judge of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Cebu City warned the general public regarding several notarial services found in violation of the law.

“Pa-notaryo ka, ma’am/sir?” has become a familiar phrase, especially near Cebu City Hall, where numerous “barkers” approach people on the streets and highways, miming the act of writing.

These individuals can be seen at every entrance and exit of the City Hall, leading one to question: Are these practices legal?

On August 9, Executive Judge Marlon Jay Moneva and Second Vice Executive Judge Anacleto Debalucos conducted a surprise ocular inspection of notarial offices near the Cebu City Hall premises.

This initiative, part of the “Task Force Honesto Notario,” aimed to ensure strict compliance with the 2004 Rules on Notarial Practice and to verify whether notarial offices are maintaining the standards expected of them.

The inspection involved a thorough review of notarial registers, an assessment of whether notaries public were present during business hours, and a check on the adherence to crucial protocols, such as the proper identification of signatories and the accurate recording of notarial acts.

“The 2004 Rules on Notarial Practice set stringent guidelines for notaries public to ensure that documents are properly authenticated and that the public is protected from fraud and other malpractices,” read a statement posted on the RTC Office of the executive judge’s official Facebook page on August 9.

“Compliance with the Rules is essential, as notarized documents play a vital role in various legal transactions,” it added.

However, the inspection revealed that while some notaries adhered to the Rules, some of them were found in violation.

Common infractions included the presence of “barkers”—individuals soliciting clients for notarial services around City Hall, the notarization of documents without the personal appearance of the signatories, and the failure to properly verify the identities of signatories through valid identification documents.

Additionally, some notaries were found to have unauthorized individuals, such as secretaries or trusted employees, signing documents on their behalf, and others were operating from locations not listed as their official place of business.

With this, Moneva made it clear that these violations would not be overlooked. The notaries found in violation have been duly recorded, and appropriate actions will be taken.

He noted the critical importance of strict adherence to the 2004 Rules on Notarial Practice. He warned that any failure to comply not only erodes public trust in legal processes but also puts the notaries at risk of legal consequences.

The executive judge further announced that similar inspections will be conducted periodically to ensure ongoing compliance. /clorenciana

