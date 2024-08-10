Apolinario suffers first career loss, K.O’ed in IBF world title bid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sanman Boxing’s Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario, endured his first defeat, as he succumbed to a sixth-round knockout in the hands of Mexico’s Angel Ayala in their International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight title showdown.

The bout took place in Mexico City, Mexico on August 9 (August 10, Manila Time).

Ayala, an undefeated Mexican fighter, secured the vacant IBF world flyweight title after a fierce back-and-forth battle.

He dropped Apolinario twice before sealing the win at the 2:06 mark of the sixth round, maintaining his perfect record of 18 wins, 8 by knockout.

The title was vacated earlier this year by Jesse Rodriguez.

Apolinario, who had never tasted defeat in his 20 fights, will return to the Philippines with a record of 20-1, including 14 knockouts.

This was his second world title fight, following his successful capture of the IBO world flyweight title in South Africa in 2022.

Sixth-round knockout

Ayala managed to neutralize Apolinario’s aggressiveness by targeting his body, a strategy that paid off in the pivotal sixth round.

The first knockdown came from a quick left hook to the body, which dropped Apolinario to his knees.

Though he bravely rose and continued, landing a left hook of his own that briefly staggered Ayala, the Mexican fighter sensed the momentum shifting in his favor.

With Apolinario on the ropes, Ayala unleashed a barrage of brutal body shots, finishing it in a second knockdown that Apolinario could not recover from. The referee’s count ended the fight, handing Apolinario his first professional loss.

Despite the defeat, Apolinario showed flashes of his power and tenacity, particularly in the early rounds, where he pressed the action and landed clean, powerful punches.

Acknowledging the hostile environment, Apolinario came out determined, pinning Ayala against the ropes with aggressive combinations. However, Ayala’s composure and tactical adjustments ultimately proved decisive.

A victory would have made Apolinario the third current Filipino world boxing champion, joining Pedro Taduran (IBF world minimumweight) and Melvin Jerusalem (WBC world minimumweight).

