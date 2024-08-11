SHAABAA Season 27: Division B and C finals unwraps on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-awaited finals in Division B and C of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27 will unfold on Sunday, August 11, at the SHS-AdC’s Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

In Division B, the defending champion, Puresteel Manufacturing Corporation-Batch 2011, will take on the heavy underdogs, but equally determined ZLREJ Trading & Construction-Batch 2010 in their Best-of-Three finals series.

Meanwhile, Xchange Forex-Batch 2018 will try to upset the defending champions, Nest Workspaces-Batch 2013 in their own Best-of-Three finals series in the SHAABAA Division C.

It can be recalled that Batch 2010 managed to upset the heavily-favored ’04 For the Win-Batch 2004, 68-62, in their do-or-die Division B semifinals last August 4.

They erased Batch 2004’s twice-to-beat advantage by beating the latter in their rubber match.

Gabe Branzuela, Jasper Diaz, and Dellbert Tan led Batch 2010’s charge in their huge victory that paved the way for them to play in the SHAABAA finals.

They will face the one-two punch combo of Bernard Chioson, and Bradley Bacaltos of Batch 2011.

DIVISION C FINALS

In Division C, Batch 2018 toppled down another favored team, Cebu Landmasters/CloudKart-Batch 2014, 61-52, with the latter also having a twice-to-beat perk before getting beaten.

Former Adamson Eagle and SHS-AdC Magis Eagle standout Jed Cedrick Colonia and teammate Errol Pastor connived in beating Batch 2014 with their double-double outings.

Batch 2018 must contain Batch 2013’s scoring machine, Rendell Senining and other key players such as Fletcher Galvez and Emman Malazarte to win the SHAABAA title.

Division B’s game 1 finals is at 5:30 p.m, followed by Division C is at 7 p.m.

DIVISION A FINALS

In Division A, Core Pacific Group is eyeing to finish off GMall of Cebu in Game 2 of their best-of-three Division A finals at 4 p.m.

Core Pacific Group is one win away from hoisting the Division A title after beating Gmall of Cebu also last August 4, 61-57.

Besides the finals, Batch 2004 and Radius One-Batch 2007 will provide the Battle-For-Third action in Division B at 1 p.m.

