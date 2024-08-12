Two fires hit Cebu City, 12 houses burned down

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two fires struck Cebu City, one of which burned down 12 houses and destroyed over P600,000 worth of properties, on Monday, August 12.

Firefighters first responded to a fire alarm raised over Singson Village in Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City at 12:11 p.m.

Five minutes after arriving at the scene, they raised it to first alarm due to the presence of light and flammable materials in the area.

Fortunately, they were able to put the flames under control at 12:46 p.m. or approximately 30 minutes later. By 12:59 p.m., they officially declared fire out.

Around two hours later, they responded to another fire alarm, this time at the corner of Don Pedro Cui and R. Landon Streets in Brgy. San Antonio. Like the fire in Brgy. Guadalupe, it involved a residential property.

Firefighters were quick to douse the flames within minutes.

Meanwhile, initial findings from fire investigators showed that a total of 14 houses at Singson Village were damaged by the fire, 12 of which were totally burned down. They pegged the damages at P600,000.

The fire reportedly started at the house owned by a certain Mercedita Pagao.

As of this writing, fire investigators continue to investigate the cause of the two fires.

