Lapu-Lapu warehouse fire destroys P28M worth of properties

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Properties worth at least P28 million were destroyed in a fire that broke out in a warehouse in Sitio Kolo, Brgy. Pajac in Lapu-Lapu City on Sunday afternoon.

Fire Officer 3 (FO3) Jeffrey Gerodiaz of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Station said the warehouse was owned by a certain Eric Mendoza and was used to store furniture.

Based on their initial investigation, Gerodiaz said they learned that the warehouse had a defective breaker for its water pump.

Quoting the account of its caretaker, Gerodiaz suspects that the defective breaker may have something to do with the fire.

“Pero ugma balikon gyud to namo. Pero initially, as per kadtong caretaker, niingon man siya nga sa iya rapod nga pagduda nga kadtong breaker sa tubig (ang hinungdan sa sunog),” Gerodiaz said.

Gerodiaz said they needed to conduct further investigation to determine the actual cause of the fire incident that was reported at 2:21 p.m.

The first alarm fire was placed under control at around 2:48 p.m. before it was finally put out at 3:17 p.m.

ALSO READ:

Consolacion, Cebu factory fire destroys P17.5M worth of property

Twin fires hit Lapu-Lapu City on May 18

Lapu-Lapu firecracker factory hit by fire: 4 dead

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP