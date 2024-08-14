Yee reflects on accident after impressive IRONMAN 70.3 Davao race

Cebu City, Philippines—Rising Cebuano triathlete Franklin Ferdie Yee has defied the odds, bouncing back from a harrowing road accident to make an impressive mark in the world of triathlon.

Yee said he never expected that he would be able to race that quick after the road accident.

However, Yee, a varsity track and field athlete and an elite triathlete, recently captured the spotlight by finishing third overall in the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao. Remarkably, he also claimed the top spot in the male 18-24 age category.

What makes Yee’s achievement extraordinary is that it happened just two weeks after he was struck by a speeding vehicle while biking in Danao City during his training routine.

“It was surreal! After completing half of the run leg, I still felt okay and noticed I was getting closer and closer to them,” Yee shared with CDN Digital.

“That’s when I knew if I really wanted this, I needed to push past my limits. I’m just happy to still be able to compete after the accident.”

Yee completed the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao race in 4 hours, 20 minutes, and 25 seconds, finishing just behind John Patrick Ciron of Go For Gold PH/Camsur Tri Team (4:19:45) and overall champion Dutch Olympian Eric van der Linden (4:19:27).

Yee credits his swift recovery to the support of his main backer and sponsor, Asian Orthopedics, who stood by him throughout his rehabilitation. Reflecting on the accident, Yee admitted that it was a terrifying moment that made him confront the fragility of life.

“Luckily, I had Asian Orthopedics by my side after the accident, and [there were] no major injuries. It was frightening, especially knowing that I still had races scheduled for the following week. I’m just grateful that I recovered quickly and was still able to race,” Yee said.

With renewed motivation, Yee is now gearing up for his next challenge. He is set to compete in the LanorteMan Congressional Series in Mindanao on Sunday, August 18.

