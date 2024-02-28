Cebu Duathlon: Yee leads Asian Orthopedics in title-winning race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Franklin Yee led the Asian Orthopedics multisports team in the Cebu Duathlon 2024 held at the South Road Properties last weekend.

Yee, a trackster from the University of San Carlos (USC), finished the race in one hour, 55 minutes, and 50 seconds to capture the overall champion title in the elite category.

Asia Orthopedics has been an active competitor in various triathlon and running events in and outside Cebu. This time, they finally stamped class in the Cebu Duathlon, a major race that happened over the weekend, with one of their top athletes, Yee, topping the race.

Cebu Duathlon

The duathlon race featured a 10-kilometer, 40k bike, and 5k run that traversed Cebu City’s major thoroughfares and was participated by more than a hundred athletes.

Yee bested John Patrick Ciron who settled for second place in 1:56.32, and Raymund Torio who rounded off the top three in 2:00.10.

Yee’s teammate, Jonathan Pagaura, grabbed the sixth place in 2:06.57.

Joining Yee and Pagaura are their teammates Afshin Ghassemi and Dr. Pierre Mella who grabbed the 12th and 14th placers in the elite category of the Cebu Duathlon.

In the age group, Clement Po wound up a second place finish in the 40-44 years old, while the rest of the team in Jay Cantuja and Adrian Plania were finishers in the race.

