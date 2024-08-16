LTO 7: Drivers can now complete theoretical driving course online

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Drivers in Central Visayas can soon expect a more flexible approach to obtaining their theoretical driving course certifications.

The Land Transportation Office here (LTO-7) will roll out an Online Theoretical Driving Course (OTDC) by the end of 2024, which aims to offer a modern, tech-driven alternative to traditional in-person classes.

In a recent press release, the LTO announced that the new OTDC would allow applicants to complete their driver education at their convenience, accommodating busy schedules and providing the flexibility to study from home or any preferred location.

“The public will now have the option to enroll in LTO-accredited driving schools offering Online TDC, which will accommodate busy schedules,” said LTO 7 Regional Director Glen Galario.

READ MORE:

LTO-7 opens new district office in Alcoy, Cebu

LTO-7 to open 3 extension offices, 1 district office in Central Visayas

According to Galario, this development aligns with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s push to digitalize government services and aims to streamline the licensing process in the region.

He explained that the online course is designed to cater to both professionals and students, facilitating easier integration of driver education into their daily routines.

LTO-7 is currently reviewing applications from driving schools seeking accreditation to offer the OTDC and will provide updates on accredited providers and enrollment procedures on the LTO website.

The OTDC will consist of a 15-hour module required for obtaining a Student Permit.

As of June 2024, LTO-7 has issued 8,185 Theoretical Driving Course certificates through its Malasakit on Wheels – EPatrol Mobile Service program, representing 88 percent of the total certificates issued in 2023.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP