CABC’s ‘1st Mortaband Cup’ promises action-packed, level-playing field hoop wars 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Six teams will vie for basketball supremacy in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club’s (CABC) first “Mortaband Cup 2024” that will kick off on Sunday, August 18, at the Benedicto College Cebu City campus.

The league’s organizers are excited to unfold a brand-new tournament featuring Cebu architects, who will take a break from their daily grind through action-packed, but fun-filled hardcourt action.

In a press conference held on Friday, August 16, at Club Filipino in the FGU Ayala Tower, CABC Chairman Paolo Alberto, alongside fellow organizers and sponsors, unveiled the brand-new drafting format and league mechanics.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Mortaband as they introduce their brand to Cebu. We’re also eager to showcase the teams that will bring their best to this tournament,” Alberto stated.

Joining Alberto were CABC Co-Chairman Oliver Tan, CABC Official Klein Baladia, and Mortaband representatives Louie Loo, Noel Porter, and Jedo Pogado.

Alberto highlighted the tournament’s unique “blind drafting” system, designed to ensure balanced competition by selecting top, good, and average players across the teams.

“We’ve implemented blind drafting to create a level playing field and inject excitement into every game. We’re always looking for new formats to keep our tournaments engaging,” Alberto added.

The competition will follow a single-round robin format, with all teams playing each other. The bottom two teams will face off against the No. 3 and 4 teams, who will have a twice-to-beat advantage. The top two teams will advance to the semifinals.

In a nod to Mortaband being the sponsor, the six teams will be named after the company’s dry-mixed mortar products. Additionally, every player will have a chance to hit the court thanks to a first-half Barangayan system, ensuring at least five minutes of playtime for everyone.

CABC, a member of the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP), boasts over a hundred members. Sunday’s games will be determined during the opening program which will also have the “Best Muse” pageant.

