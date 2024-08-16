Apolinario remains highly ranked amidst world title defeat

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- Erstwhile unbeaten prospect, Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario won’t have to worry too much in his comeback journey as he remained a highly ranked contender in the flyweight division world ratings.

It can be recalled that Apolinario, one of Sanman Boxing’s banner boxers absorbed his first pro career loss in the hands of Mexican Angel Ayala in his first world title fight last August 9 in Mexico.

Apolinario, a former IBO world flyweight champion got knocked out by Ayala in the sixth round, losing his bid for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight title.

Despite this, Apolinario is ranked higher than former world champions in Sunny Edwards and Felix Alvarado.

He is ranked No. 3 in the IBF, while Edwards and Alvarado trailed him at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

This means, Apolinario positioned himself for a chance to fight for another world title eliminator or perhaps a direct world title shot.

However, this remains to be seen as this month’s world rankings hasn’t been updated.

Still, Apolinario remains a promising boxer with a record of 20 wins with 14 knockouts in his resume.

