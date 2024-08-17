Viral ‘painted rocks’ at Lusaran dam not a threat to water supply, officials say

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The brightly painted rocks at Lusaran Dam that went viral on social media pose no threat to Cebu City’s water supply, local officials said.

This is because the water undergoes thorough filtration before distribution, ensuring no harmful effects from the paint.

Earlier this week, the colorful rocks, marked with the message “I Love Lusaran,” drew widespread attention and concern from the public, particularly over potential environmental impacts.

Reymarr Hijara, head of the Cebu City Environmental and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), confirmed that while the paint’s effect on the water supply is “negligible,” there are still environmental concerns regarding the local ecosystem.

READ: New desalination plant: 11 Cebu City barangays to benefit from it

“We have inquired with Barangay Lusaran to identify who initiated the project and to clarify the type of paint used,” Hijara said.

“If the paint is water-based, the impact is minimal. However, if it is not, it could harm aquatic organisms up to two kilometers downstream,” he added.

Hijara also noted that the barangay had considered removing the paint with thinner, a solution Cenro advised against due to its harmful effects.

Instead, Cenro recommended using a brush or pressure washing to remove the paint more safely.

READ: Water crisis escalates in Cebu City: Bureaucratic delays hamper desalination projects

El Niño impact: 30M liters of water lost due to dry spell, says MCWD

Despite these concerns, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) assured the public that the painted area lies outside the water source stream, and any potential contaminants would be filtered out during processing.

“The water quality remains unaffected,” said MCWD chairman Joey Daluz.

The Lusaran Dam, a joint venture between MCWD and JE Hydro and Bio-Energy Corp., supplies water to several Cebu City barangays, including Apas, Lahug, Busay, Kamputhaw, and nine other mountain areas.

As the investigation into the painting incident continues, both concerned agencies have recommended the removal of the paint to prevent any possible long-term impact on the ecosystem.

“While the water supply is safe, preserving the natural beauty of Lusaran Dam and its environment remains a priority,” Cenro said. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP