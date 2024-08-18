Young motorcyclist killed in Asturias highway collision

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 24-year-old man died when his motorcycle sidecar collided with a private car on the national highway of Barangay Tubigagmanok, Asturias town, northwest Cebu on Saturday afternoon, August 17, 2024, at around 5:40 p.m.

The victim was identified as Rave Joel Mata, a single resident of Barangay New Bago, Asturias.

Meanwhile, the driver of the private car was identified as Ramil Noel Mondreza, 47 years old and a resident of Purok Rizal 1 of the said barangay.

Based on a report from Asturias Police Station, the victim and the suspect were traveling in the opposite direction.

Upon reaching the curved part of the road, the victim lost control of his motorcycle and crossed the opposite lane, which resulted in a head-on collision with the private vehicle.

The victim was overthrown from his motorcycle, hit the lamp post beside the road, and incurred serious injuries.

An ambulance from the town’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) rushed the victim to Balamban District Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor.

The driver of the private vehicle is now detained at the Asturias Police Station and will be charged with Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Homicide. /clorenciana

