Capitol’s new ‘Pasigarbo’ lights and sounds provider vows ‘glitch-free’ event

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The new lights and sounds provider the Capitol has tapped for the upcoming Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 vowed a “glitch-free” event.

During a recent coordination meeting for the Pasigarbo, the provincial government confirmed that they have tapped a new service provider for the lighting and sound systems.

The firm tapped by Capitol is MCLove Lights and Sounds or MCLove Party Needs Rental Services-Cebu, which is based in Lapu-Lapu City.

In turn, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia told the company to ensure their execution would be flawless.

“This is your challenge,” said Garcia.

In response, Michael Cuarto, who represented the firm during the meeting, promised the governor that thorough preparations will be made.

“Mao among giprepare (para) sad di mahitabo unsa possible mahitabo nga nahitabo sa last year,” he said.

Aside from lighting and sounds, the supplier was also tasked to provide LED walls, trusses, airconditioned tents, open tents, carpets, flooring, and other logistical items for the Pasigarbo.

MCLove Lights and Sounds, based on their official Facebook page, had handled multiple events within the Visayas and Mindanao region. These included concerts, parties, and opening ceremonies of various establishments.

According to Cuarto, the biggest event they handled so far was in Tacloban City for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

This year’s Pasigarbo, dubbed as the “Festival of festivals” in Cebu, will return to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) this August 25-26.

Last year, it was held in Carcar City due to repair works at the CCSC but the entire event was marred by a series of technical glitches, with multiple contingents having to repeat their performances.

The outcome enraged Garcia, leading the Capitol to cut ties with the previous sound and lights provider after repeated issues with the performers.

Both the embattled supplier and the Capitol claimed there were multiple causes of the mishaps.

These included last-minute changes made on the floor and stage plans, and logistical challenges. /clorenciana

