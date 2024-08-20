Cebu City prepares for potential mpox cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City health officials are taking steps to ensure the city’s readiness in the event of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) cases in the country would continue to grow.

Dr. Peter Mancao, chief of Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), confirmed that while no cases of mpox had been reported in Cebu City to date, local authorities would be prepared to implement necessary measures if the situation would escalate.

READ MORE:

Mpox signs and symptoms

Mpox in the Philippines: First case for 2024 detected, says DOH

Mpox: A new global health emergency

Mancao said that although Cebu City remains mpox-free, vigilance would always be crucial.

“Wala pa ang Cebu, but Manila, naa na daw possible nga naa na sa Manila,” he said in an interview on Tuesday, August 20.

(There are no cases yet in Cebu, but Manila, there are cases there, it’s possible there are cases now in Manila.)

He pointed out the possibility of the virus reaching Cebu given its presence in other parts of the country.

On August 18, a new case of mpox was recorded in the country, the Department of Health (DOH) reported.

The DOH reported that the case involved a 33-year-old Filipino male who had no history of travel outside the Philippines but had close, intimate contact three weeks before the onset of symptoms.

According to the statement released by the health agency, the individual initially experienced fever over a week ago, followed by the appearance of a distinct rash on various parts of the body, including the face, back, nape, trunk, groin, and the palms and soles, four days later.

READ MORE:

New mpox case recorded in Metro Manila, says DOH chief

Mpox: Will it trigger another pandemic?

Mpox: WHO warns Europe of more imported cases likely to come

Mpox, as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO), is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the orthopoxvirus genus.

It presents symptoms similar to smallpox, albeit less severe, and is typically characterized by fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

The disease, which can spread from animals to humans and from human to human, has seen cases outside its usual endemic regions since May 2022.

The city’s preparedness for a potential outbreak draws on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Generally mura ra siya og COVID na preparations,” Mancao noted.

(Generally, it is like preparations for COVID.)

He said that the city’s strategy involves following a WHO template designed for viral outbreaks. This includes established guidelines on hygiene practices, the wearing of face masks, and social distancing.

When asked about the likelihood of implementing lockdowns or quarantines should mpox cases emerge in the city, Mancao was cautious but clear.

“Dili na siguro kung dili ingon pariha sa COVID nga nagtakod takod gyud sa tanan. Nakat-on naman ato, sharo og wala pa tay na learn,” he added.

(Perhaps, it’s not the same as COVID where the infection spreads to everybody. We already have learned from that, so we really have learned something from that.)

However, if an outbreak would occur, Mancao said, stricter measures, including lockdowns, might be necessary to contain the virus.

In alignment with WHO guidelines, he mentioned that early detection and isolation would be key to managing mpox.

It is primarily spread through contact with bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials. The incubation period can range from five to 21 days, with the disease manifesting through fever, headaches, and a distinctive rash that progresses through various stages.

While there is no specific treatment for mpox, supportive care is provided based on symptoms. The WHO recommends that communities remain vigilant, with health workers being educated on preventive measures to stop transmission.

Vaccination against smallpox, which offers some protection against mpox, is available in limited quantities in certain countries.

Meanwhile, despite ongoing controversies surrounding the completion of CCMC, Mancao assured the public that the facility was equipped to handle mpox cases.

“Naa pa man ato Covid ward, so mao ra to mautilize. I think all hospitals are prepared na,” he said.

(Our Covid ward is still there, so that will be the only one that we can utilize.)

As of now, Mancao said that Cebu City would continue to follow preventive measures, including the use of face masks and the isolation of symptomatic individuals.

Mancao advised the public to maintain personal hygiene and avoid close contact with strangers, particularly those exhibiting symptoms such as fever.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP