Mpox in the Philippines: First case for 2024 detected, says DOH

MANILA, Philippines — A new case of mpox (formerly monkeypox) has been recorded in the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Monday, August 19, 2024.

The DOH said it received information on a newly recorded mpox case on August 18 – the first this year, raising the overall logged cases nationwide to 10. The country’s last recorded mpox case was in December 2023. All previous mpox patients recovered.

“The case is a 33-year-old male Filipino national with no travel history outside the Philippines but with close, intimate contact three weeks before symptom onset,” it said in a statement.

READ MORE:

Mpox: A new global health emergency

“Symptoms started more than a week ago with fever, which was followed four days later by findings of a distinct rash on the face, back, nape, trunk, groin, as well as palms and soles,” it added.

The DOH did not specify the exact location where the new mpox case was recorded but noted that it was in a government hospital where specimens were collected from skin lesions and examined via a real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

The DOH said common symptoms of mpox include skin rash or mucosal lesions, which can last two to four weeks, as well as fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

It also said that mpox can be transmitted to humans through close or intimate contact with someone who is infectious, contaminated materials like used clothes or utensils, or infected animals.

“Soap and water can kill the virus. When washing contaminated materials, use gloves,” the DOH reminded the public.

Infected patients are treated with supportive care, and if they have no other illnesses, may stay at home until all scabs fall off and a new layer of skin forms, typically after two to four weeks, according to the health agency.

“We can avoid mpox. Mpox is transmitted through close, intimate contact, and also the materials used by people who have mpox. Keeping our hands clean with soap and water, or with alcohol-based sanitizers will help. DOH will make the testing process as convenient as possible, so that suspect cases may be identified fast and allowed to stay at home,” DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

“Our health system is working. We can handle the situation, and will keep the public well-informed,” he added.

