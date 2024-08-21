Gaballo set for comeback bout in South Cotabato

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former interim world champion Reymart “Assassin” Gaballo is poised to make his return to the ring just four months after a crushing knockout loss in Manila.

Gaballo, who once held the title of WBC interim world bantamweight champion and was a top-ranked bantamweight contender, is aiming for redemption after his shocking defeat by Japan-based Mexican Kenbun Torres.

This time, he faces fellow Filipino boxer Jenny Boy Boca.

The Gaballo-Boca bout is part of Sanman Boxing’s August 30 event, which will be headlined by Joey Canoy and Jonathan Refugio’s clash for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia minimumweight title in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Gaballo’s last outing on May 10 was intended to be a straightforward tune-up fight, but it ended in unexpected disaster.

Technical knockout victory

Torres stunned both Gaballo and his Filipino supporters, dropping the hometown favorite three times in the first round and securing a technical knockout victory in the same round.

The loss was a significant setback for Gaballo, who now holds a record of 27 wins, 2 losses, and 22 knockouts.

This was his second knockout loss, with the first occurring in his 2021 world title bout against Nonito Donaire in the United States.

Despite the defeat, Gaballo remains a world-rated contender, currently ranked No. 12 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight division. A victory over Boca could be crucial for restoring his confidence and reigniting his career.

His opponent, Boca, has faced a tough stretch, enduring a nine-fight losing streak since his last victory in 2020.

The 30-year-old Bukidnon native, with a record of 14 wins, 15 losses, and 12 knockouts, last fought in June, where he was knocked out in the second round by Jelo Bacalso.

