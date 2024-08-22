Bohol buy-bust yields P510,000 of ‘shabu’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 23-year-old man, described as a high-value target, was caught with suspected shabu estimated to be worth P510,000 during a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Bool, Tagbilaran City in Bohol province on Wednesday evening, August 21, 2024.

The anti-illegal drugs operation was conducted by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol Provincial Office agents, together with the Bohol Maritime Police, Bohol Police Provincial Intelligence Unit/Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, and Tagbilaran City Police Station.

At around 7:30 p.m., they arrested the subject of the operation identified as Alvin A. Rex, 23, a resident of Baclayon, Bohol. Rex is classified as a High-value target, according to PDEA-7.

Confiscated from his possession were 15 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 75 grams, a mobile phone, and other non-drug evidence.

The confiscated pieces of drug evidence had an estimated average market value of P510,000.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, disclosed that they conducted a case buildup for four weeks after they received a tip from a confidential informant about the suspect’s illegal activities.

She added that Rex typically disposes of one kilogram of drugs per month.

As of this writing, Rex is in the custody of authorities while charges for the possession and sale of illegal drugs are being readied against him.

Meanwhile, the suspected shabu seized from his possession have been submitted to the laboratory for proper disposition.

