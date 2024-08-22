PRO-7 expects ‘very safe, secured, successful’ Pasigarbo 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has not monitored any possible security threat that could disrupt the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo slated Sunday, August 25, 2024.

With this, authorities are expecting a “very safe, secured, and successful Pasigarbo 2024.”

However, police is not discounting the possibility that criminal entities might take advantage of the influx of attendees during the festival.

“We have not monitored any threats but of course, we do not discount any possibilities that criminal elements might take advantage. We have been conducting contingency planning and we have taken care of possible situations that may arise during the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo,” stated Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, PRO-7 spokesperson.

According to Pelare, they have finalized their security preparation, which they will be recommending during the final briefing at the Provincial Capitol with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Thursday, August 22.

Pelare also disclosed that a few of the contingents have already arrived in Cebu City and began their blocking at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

He assured that all the concerned security agencies are delivering the necessary security coverage, especially with the expectation that some prominent personalities will be attending.

“Your Police Regional Office 7 is delivering security coverage. Our assurance to the public, just like in previous events Pasigarbo, Sinulog, Palarong Pambansa, we are prepared for this and this is a comprehensive effort among all security agencies in Central Visayas,” stated Pelare.

Security measures for Pasigarbo 2024

He emphasized that their security plan for this year’s festival was formulated after taking into consideration their experiences during previous Pasigabo sa Sugbo coverages as instructed by the regional director.

A total of 1,700 security personnel from police and other agencies like the Armed of Forces of Philippines (AFP), Philippine Coastguard, and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) will be deployed for the event, according to Pelare.

On early Thursday morning, some contingents can be seen practicing at the CCSC with the props they have prepared for the street dance parade and grand ritual showdown.

To accommodate their need of space for the blocking, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) closed off sections of Osmeña Boulevard, R. Landon street, and Pealez street on early Thursday morning.

The road closure began at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday and will continue until Sunday.

CCTO announced a rerouting of traffic along the affected paths to manage the expected congestion on their social media page.

The Southbound Route on Osmeña Boulevard, from R. Landon St. to the corner of P. Del Rosario St., will be utilizing the innermost left lane of the road.

A specific drop-off area has also been designated for the contingents.

CCTO advised motorists to plan their routes ahead of time and to avoid the affected areas to avoid any inconvenience on their way to their destination.

