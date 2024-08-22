Cebu City health chief denies abuse claims, says memo ‘poorly worded’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Dr. Daisy Villa, head of the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD), has denied allegations of grave abuse of power and misconduct.

She clarified that the contentious memo regarding midwives’ duty schedules was “poorly worded” but never intended to deprive staff of their rightful rest days.

“The memo in question may have been badly worded and did not convey intended message but it was not the intention of the undersigned to deprive the midwives of them from the employee’s 40-hour workweek standards,” Villa wrote.

In a letter dated August 9, Villa responded to accusations of abuse of power and misconduct that were brought to light during a city council session on August 7 by Councilor Mary Ann Delos Santos. She addressed the letter to Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, City Councilors, and the Civil Service Commission.

What is Daisy Villa accused of?

Delos Santos, in her privileged speech, accused Villa of exercising “tyrannical control, committing ethical violations, and fostering an environment of inefficiency and impropriety.”

Central to these allegations was a memorandum issued by Villa on April 18, 2024, which outlined the off-duty entitlements for midwives working 24-hour shifts.

The memorandum, referenced as DsV – 004 – 2024 – 644, stipulated that midwives who did not assist in a Normal Spontaneous Vaginal Delivery (NSVD) during their shift would not be entitled to off-duty time the following day. However, those who did assist with a delivery would be granted the necessary rest period.

Misinterpreted?

In her response, Villa acknowledged that the memo might have been misinterpreted due to its poor phrasing but firmly stated that it was never her intention to deprive midwives of their rights.

She emphasized that the CCHD’s scheduling and protocols have always adhered to the Department of Health (DOH) standards and that she ensures that all CCHD-accredited birthing centers remain fully operational around the clock.

“Upon careful review, it has come to our attention that the issued memo may have been poorly worded, which can be subject to misinterpretation,” Villa explained.

“There was no intention to deprive the midwives or any personnel of the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) of their mandatory time off or rest day,” she added.

Memo’s intent

Villa further stated that the memo’s intent was to ensure the availability of a sufficient number of midwives during regular working hours to cater to the needs of expectant mothers.

She clarified that in cases where no NSVD occurred during a shift, midwives could extend their duty the following day, with compensatory overtime credit, provided it did not exceed the 40-hour workweek and was duly authorized.

Moreover, Villa dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and “blown out of proportion.”

She pointed out that no formal complaints or requests for clarification were made by the affected personnel prior to the council session.

She also noted that the issue could have been resolved internally had the concerned employees or their supervisors communicated their grievances directly to her office.

“We admit that the issued memo was incorrectly phrased, hence it provided a different interpretation far from what was intended,” Villa stated.

“This office sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience it has brought to the affected personnel,” she added.

Villa informed that a clarification memo had already been issued, and she reiterated her office’s openness to discussions and suggestions to improve policies and address any concerns.

“We trust that this response clarifies the matter and rest assured that we will correct lapses pertaining to the shifting schedule of the midwives assigned in the birthing centers,” she said.

