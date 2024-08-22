Alice Guo spotted in Kuala Lumpur based on photo received by PAOCC

MANILA, Philippines — Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo was spotted at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia, based on a photo released by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) on Thursday.

Although it is unclear when the image was taken, PAOCC Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz said they received an image from a concerned citizen who saw Guo arrive in Kuala Lumpur.

“PAOCC received a photo from a concerned citizen who happened to click a picture of dismissed Bamban mayor, Guo Hua Ping when she arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia via Jetstar Asia Airways 686. The said flight originated from Denpasar, Bali,” Cruz said in a statement sent to INQUIRER.net.

“This picture confirms initial reports received by PAOCC from its counterparts that Guo Hua Ping fled to Indonesia initially and then landed in Kuala Lumpur. Latest reports indicate that she landed in Batam, Indonesia last August 18, 2024,” he added.

Earlier Thursday, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) chief Benjamin Abalos Jr reported that the former mayor’s sister, Shiela Guo, and one of her companions, Cassandra Ong, were already detained in Indonesia.

