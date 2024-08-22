Pasigarbo 2024 billeting: Cebu schools ready to house contingents

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 just three days away, some of the 51 contingents have started to arrive in Cebu City.

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, an annual cultural festival celebrating Cebu’s founding anniversary, is scheduled for August 25, 2024. The Provincial Capitol, the head organizer, is partnering with Cebu City for this year’s festival, which will return to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The Cebu City government has coordinated with the Department of Education (DepEd) to accommodate these groups in various schools and provided them with their billeting quarters during the cultural festival.

This year, 51 contingents from various local government units (LGUs) across the province will compete, with Cebu City’s Sinulog Festival, the Banauan Cultural Group, serving as guest contingent.

Provincial Board Member Red Duterte, who chairs the committee on tourism, expressed gratitude to DepEd Cebu City for their support.

“We thank DepEd Cebu City for providing schools for our contingents to use during their stay in Cebu City,” he said.

The assigned billeting quarters include facilities such as portabaths, provided through a partnership with the local school board, to ensure the comfort of the performers and staff.

Additionally, teachers and personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP) will be assigned to each LGU to maintain peace and order within the quarters.

“We have instructed our contingents to clean up after themselves and even contribute to the beautification and improvement of the school. They should leave their billeting quarters clean or look even better than when they arrived,” he said.

The contingents started to arrive in Cebu City as early as August 21, in time for the start of rehearsals scheduled for midnight on August 22.

Here is a list of the Pasigarbo contingents, their respective LGUs, and the schools assigned as their billeting quarters:

– Tuburan – Zapatera National High School

– San Remigio – Bo. Luz Elementary School

– Toledo City – Don Vicente Rama MNHS

– Dumanjug – Abellana NS

– Dalaguete – City Central ES

– Alcoy – City Central ES

– Tudela – Mabolo ES

– Borbon – Banilad ES

– Madridejos – Regino Mercado V

– Santa Fe – Lahug ES

– Bantayan – Guadalupe ES

– Malabuyoc – Pardo ES

– Asturias – Don Vicente Rama MES

– Liloan – Tejero ES

– Alcantara – Don Sergio Osmena Sr. MNHS

– Santander – Tisa NHS

– Pilar – Mabolo ES

– Barili – Tisa Elementary School

– Argao – Labangon Bliss ES

– Tabogon – Tejero NHS

– Carmen – Don Carlos A. Gothong MNHS

– Sibonga – City Central ES

– Boljoon – Mambaling HS

– City of Naga – Abellana NS

– Daanbantayan – Zapatera ES

– Aloguinsan – Punta Princessa ES

– City of Carcar – Mambaling ES

– Tabuelan – Zapatera ES

– Medellin – Ramon Duterte NHS

– Minglanilla – Pardo ES

– Catmon – Basak Community School

– Oslob – Pardo NHS

– Poro – Mabolo NHS/Bagong Lipunan ES

– Samboan – San Nicolas ES

– Moalboal – Don Sergio Osmena Sr. MNHS

– Alegria – San Nicolas ES

– Compostela – Guadalupe ES

– City of Bogo – Lahug ES

– San Francisco – Mabolo NHS/Bagong Lipunan ES

– Badian – Don Carlos A. Gothong MNHS

– Ginatilan – Tisa Elementary School

– Ronda – Labangon Elementary School

– Pinamungajan – Don Vicente Rama MNHS

– Sogod – Bo. Luz NHS

– Balamban – Labangon Elementary School

Some contingents, including those from Talisay City, Tudela, San Fernando, Mandaue City, Cordova, Consolacion, and Lapu-Lapu City, will not be utilizing billeting quarters as they will not billet within the city.

With everything in place, Cebu City is poised to host another vibrant celebration of culture and heritage through the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024.

