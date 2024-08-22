cdn mobile

Sheila Guo to be arrested by Senate upon return to PH

By: Charie Abarca - Inquirer.net | August 22,2024 - 03:22 PM

Cassandra Ong held in Indonesia

Dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s business associate Cassandra Ong and sibling Sheila Guo’s apprehension in Indonesia as shared by Sen. Risa Hontiveros. | PHOTO: PAOCC Usec Gilbert Cruz

MANILA, Philippines — Sheila Guo, the sister of dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, will be arrested by the Senate’s Sergeant at Arms as soon as she is repatriated to the Philippines.

Senate President Chiz Escudero confirmed the matter to reporters in a text message on Thursday.

“Gen. Ancan po is now coordinating with [Manila International Airport Authority] for the service of the order of arrest kay Sheila upon her repatriation,” said Escudero.

As for Guo’s business associate Cassandra Ong, Escudero said they are still “coordinating with the staff of Sen. Risa Hontiveros for a possible contempt citation and disposition of Sen. Win’s [Gatchalian] pending motion to cite her in contempt.”

Escudero, however, noted that the House of Representatives has an outstanding warrant for Ong.

